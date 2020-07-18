New Delhi, July 18: Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma's love for football and Spanish giants Real Madrid is no secret. Real sealed their 34th LaLiga title win earlier this week and Rohit posted a photo of himself with a big smile on his face and wearing the jersey of the Spanish champions.

Wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has hardly missed a chance to appear on the comments sections whenever his Indian teammates do anything on social media, said that the real reason for Rohit's smile is that he will have to do no household chores. Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Throwback Picture With Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Other Teammates From 2019 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma's Tweet

Another title in the bag. Real Madrid truly came together as a team during these tough times. Congratulations! Finally some good news in a year that is severely lacking any. #No34 #HalaMadrid @LaLiga @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/Pbake4efQq — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 17, 2020

"True reason behind this smile is aaj ghar ka kaam nahi karna padhega no jhaadu no pochaa phew," said Chahal in his comment on Rohit's social media post. "Another title in the bag. Real Madrid truly came together as a team during these tough times. Congratulations! Finally some good news in a year that is severely lacking any. #No34 #HalaMadrid #LaLiga," Rohit had said on Twitter following Real's title win.

The Indian cricketers are currently enjoying a forced break at their homes amid the global COVID-19 pandemic which has so far claimed more than 5 lakh lives across the world. Apart from being an ardent supporter of Real, Rohit is LaLiga's brand ambassador in India.

