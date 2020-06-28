New Delhi, June 28: Indian cricketers are missing the action on the pitch and it has been too long since they last played an international match. With the Covid-19 lockdown imposed in the country on March 25, all action has been stopped and while the likes of Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara have hit outdoor training in their individual capacities going by their social media posts, not many have done the same.

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been active on social media during the lockdown period, and on Sunday, the fun-loving cricketer posted a video of his fielding drill, saying he is missing it all. R Sridhar, Indian Cricket Team's Fielding Coach, Contributes Rs 4 lakh to Coronavirus Relief Funds.

Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram Missing these fielding drills with @coach_rsridhar sir 🇮🇳🇮🇳 A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on Jun 27, 2020 at 11:48pm PDT

"Missing these fielding drills with @coach_rsridhar sir," Chahal said in his Instagram post along with the video. Chahal on Saturday tried to get the better of skipper Virat Kohli on Twitter.

Sports broadcaster Star Sports asked a quirky question to their followers on social media that who would come out on top if Kohli had the ball in hand and Chahal was batting. Their post read: "Yuzi Chahal with the bat vs Virat Kohli with the ball -- who would you think would win this battle?" The leg-spinner was quick to respond, saying: "No doubt Yuzi Chahal only @StarSportIndia."

Before trying to troll Kohli, Chahal had also tried to poke fun at white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Twitter. He had shared a morphed image of the opener that made him look like a woman. His Tweet read: "So cute you are looking Rohitaaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya @ImRo45."

