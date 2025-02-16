Zimbabwe National Cricket vs Ireland National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online: The three-match ODI series between Zimbabwe national cricket team and Ireland national cricket team will see both teams clash in the second game. Hosts Zimbabwe have gained a 1-0 lead by comprehensively winning the first ODI and will look to wrap up the series and claim a 2-0 unassailable lead. On the other hand, Ireland will wish to get back into the groove, deny hosts a win here, and go into the series decider 1-1 on February 18. Zimbabwe Debutant Johnathan Campbell Creates History Becoming the Fourth Father-Son Duo to Captain Test Team, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs IRE One-Off Test 2025.

Riding on Brian Bennett's maiden ODI hundred, and skipper Craig Ervine's 66, hosts Zimbabwe ended up scoring 299 runs while batting first in ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI 2025. In response, Ireland were bundled out for 250, with Curtis Campher top scoring with 44, as other batters failed to convert their starts into big scores. Blessing Muzarabani, once again, rocked Ireland's top-order claiming four wickets, while Richard Ngarava wrapped up the tail to pick three wickets for himself.

Ireland will hope to do better the second time around and make use of starts, ensuring that 30s turn into big 100s, and help the visitors tie the series 1-1.

When is Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Zimbabwe will lock horns against Ireland in the second ODI on Friday, February 16, 2025. The Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2025 will be played at Harare Sports Club and it will start at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Zimbabwe Debutant Johnathan Campbell Creates History Becoming the Fourth Father-Son Duo to Captain Test Team, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs IRE One-Off Test 2025 .

Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2025 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2025 due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Fans in India hence, won't be able to watch the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For ZIM vs IRE ODI 2025 viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2025 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the ZIM vs IRE 2025. Fans in India will be able to watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2025 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of a match pass that is worth INR 79. Zimbabwe holds an advantage having won the first encounter and gained a 1-0 lead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2025 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).