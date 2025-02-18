Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online: The Zimbabwe national cricket team and Ireland national cricket team are locked in in a three match ODI series with teams already wining a match each in the series. Hosts Zimbabwe won the opening match by 49 runs while the visitors claimed victory in the second match to level the series. The series decider will be played on February 18 which will provide a boost for the upcoming T20I series between the two sides. Zimbabwe Debutant Johnathan Campbell Creates History Becoming the Fourth Father-Son Duo to Captain Test Team, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs IRE One-Off Test 2025.

Zimbabwe score between 245 and 300 runs in both matches with Brian Bennett's maiden ODI hundred, and skipper Craig Ervine's 66 handing them a big total in the opening match. Sadly both batters failed to replicate their performances in the second match. Other two star performers with the ball - Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava were Zimbabwe’s best opes to win the series early. But Ireland side stood tall against the pair and won the match.

For Ireland, Curtis Campher was consistent in both matches scoring 44 and 63 respectively. He even picked up three wickets in the second match to stir his side to avictory. Other top performers to look into the contest will be Mark Adair and Lorcan Tucker as the side aim to win the series in Zimbabwe. Check out Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd ODI match details and viewing options below.

When is Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Zimbabwe will lock horns against Ireland in the third ODI on Friday, February 18, 2025. The Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd ODI 2025 will be played at Harare Sports Club and it will start at 1:00 PM IST(Indian Standard Time). check out Zimbabwe vs Ireland viewing options below. Zimbabwe Debutant Johnathan Campbell Creates History Becoming the Fourth Father-Son Duo to Captain Test Team, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs IRE One-Off Test 2025 .

Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd ODI 2025 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2025 due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Fans in India hence, won't be able to watch the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd ODI 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For ZIM vs IRE ODI 2025 streaming options, read below.

How to Watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd ODI 2025 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the ZIM vs IRE 2025. Fans in India will be able to watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd ODI 2025 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of a match pass that is worth INR 79. Host hold slight edge in the game and are favourites to clinch the series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2025 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).