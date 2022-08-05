Murali Sreeshankar, the Indian long jumper, won the historic silver medal for his country in the Men's Long Jump Event at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on August 5. He became the first Indian male athlete to win a silver crown in this sports category at Commonwealth Games. But, when the whole country is savouring the success of the young Indian star, a controversy has hit his success, in a positive way. With Sreeshankar finishing second behind Bahamas' Laquan Narin, questions are emerging on whether the Indian was robbed of a top podium finish at CWG 2022 instead of finishing second. CWG 2022: Murali Sreeshankar Wins India's First-Ever Silver Medal in Men's Long Jump at Commonwealth Games

It all started when Murali Sreeshankar attempted his fourth jump in the final event and successfully completed it. He was celebrating with joy as he knew he crossed the 8m mark, but only to be called a foul by the match officials by just 1 centimeter. However, in his next and fifth attempt, Sreeshankar once again soared to 8.08m which tied him with Narin for top spot. And eventually, he lost the gold to the athlete from Bahamas who bettered Murali's 8.08m in his second best jump. But, many are of the view that Sreeshankar's fourth attempt, in which he breached 8m mark first, was called foul unfairly by the video assistant official.

Watch Sreeshankar's Final Attempt Video:

The final attempt Still silver goes to the Indian Murali Sreeshankar✌️✌️✌️ Damn close to gold a bit unlucky to get that forth attempt a foul otherwise it was gold#MuraliSreeshankar #longjump #msreeshankar #CWG2022 #CWG22 pic.twitter.com/wIU7m4l6I7 — MrSportsSingh (@MrCricketSingh1) August 4, 2022

See Pic of Sreeshankar's Controversial Attempt:

There was a long jump foul detector who could accurately detect any foul when an athletes shoe crosses over the white beginning line. A laser beam parallel to the line is emitted, so that the portion of the athletes' shoes are detected carefully. In Sreeshankar's case, it looked like some part of his shoe was over the white line despite being invisible to naked eye. However, the referre deemed it a foul and disqualified the attempt. This decision has drawn a little of talks among the fans ever since.

