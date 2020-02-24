Donald Trump Mispronounces Sachin Tendulkar’s Name As 'Soochin', ICC and Others Brutally Troll US President for Wrong Enunciation

US President Donald Trump Speaking at 'Namaste Trump' Event (Photo Credits: ANI)

US President Donald Trump named Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli as two of the greatest cricketers and thanked the fans for cheering them passionately throughout all these years. Trump, who landed in India on Monday as part of his two-day trip to the country and attended the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad, was speaking at the inauguration of the Motera Stadium when he praised both Sachin and Kohli as two geniuses in their sport to a loud cheer from a lakh number of audience. It was, however, his pronunciation of “Sachin” that led to the US Prez being trolled online. Trump mispronounced Sachin as “Soochin” leading to some hilarious memes and jokes online with netizens picking on the US President for his Wrong Enunciation. Namaste Trump: India Cheer on Great Cricketers Like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli; Says US President Donald Trump.

“The world knows of Bollywood and their films like DDLJ. All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli,” said Trump at the event after inaugurating the newly renovated Motera Stadium, which is now the biggest cricket stadium and second biggest of all by capacity. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and many top BCCI officials, including BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, were also present at the venue for the occasion. Modi-Trump Chemistry on Display as Both Leaders Share at Least 6 Hugs During Ahmedabad Events.

We Know Sachin Tendulkar But Who is Soochin?

Donald Trump Praises Suuchin Tendulkar

What are the Others

He's done a lot of terrible things, but I think Trump's pronunciation of Sachin Tendulkar is the worst thing he's done. — Liam Richards (@liamr86) February 24, 2020

There You Go the Original Soochin Tendulkar

The List of Mispronunciations

A Whole Lot of Mispronunciations?

Trump calls Sachin Tendulkar as Suchin Tendulkar Mod iji calls Donald Trump as Doland Trump. Modiji 1 - 0 Trump#TrumpModiMeet #TrumpInIndia #TrumpVisitIndia pic.twitter.com/iVxt54nH9Q — Arjun Ramakrishnan (@aju000) February 24, 2020

Butchered

Dude. You actually butchered the pronunciation of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli — Ricky Tiller (@rickytiller) February 24, 2020

Hilariously, Sachin Tendulkar wasn't the only name Donald Trump mispronounced. According to some users online, the US Prez mispronounced many other names including that of "Swami Vivekananda" Movie "Sholay" and "The Vedas."

Here is the Complete List

Well Everyone After Hearing Trump Mention "Soochin"

It took me a full 30 seconds to work out whose name Trump was trying to say here and then I fell off my chair pic.twitter.com/UPMlOn0uud — Alan White (@aljwhite) February 24, 2020

Trump is currently on a two-day trip to India and is expected to visit the Taj Mahal before holding a bilateral talk with the PM Modi in Delhi. Trump arrived in India with wife Melania and a delegation of ministers, which included his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner both of whom serve as senior advisors to the US President.