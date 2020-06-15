Edge Suffers Torn Triceps During His Clash Against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash 2020; The Rated-R Superstar Could be Out of Action Due to This Injury

We witnessed a great battle between Edge and Randy Orton at WWE Backlash 2020. These two wrestling superstars left no stone unturned to put a great match which will be remembered for years to come. Randy Orton walked out victorious from this match and it was indeed a hard-fought battle. Unfortunately, Edge suffered torn triceps during this match, which might put Rated R superstars out of action for months. We will brief you through with what all happened during Edge vs Randy Orton match in this article. WWE Backlash 2020 Results And Highlights: Randy Orton Emerges Victorious Against Edge in ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’, Drew McIntyre Defeats Bobby Lashley to Retain His Title (View Pics)

The Rated R superstar suffered torn triceps while fighting Randy Orton, however, exactly when he incurred this injury that's not clear. Pictures of his torn triceps, however, have gone viral through on social media. WWE is expected to make report this matter in depth in the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw. We did see Edge struggling after the match. This is definitely not good news for Edge fans, as torn triceps may take around 8 months to 12 months for proper healing.

Edge Suffered Torn Triceps at Backlash 2020

Looks like Edge's injury could be legit after all. You can visibly see a bruise on the right arm. With the rumors of a torn tricep, this doesn't look good. #WWEBacklash #EdgevsOrton https://t.co/coYsk4YSAm pic.twitter.com/LQOsNjDuQA — Conman167 (@conman167) June 15, 2020

Edge made a return to wrestling ring this year at Royal Rumble in Men's Royal Rumble match after a long gap of nine years. He took a break from WWE due to his neck injury. WWE smartly developed a script to book him in the last man standing match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36, which Edge won. The Viper finally settled his score at the recently-concluded Backlash 2020 event, where he delivered punt kick to defeat Edge by pinfall. During Edge vs Randy Orton match, we saw these wrestlers using finishing moves of legendary superstars like Kurt Angle, Triple H and The Rock. Edge and Randy Orto also exchanged amigos to pay tribute to Eddie Guerrero.

The match between Edge and Randy Orton can indeed be termed as, 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'. We just hope that Edge's injury is not that major and he returns to provide us with entertaining actions soon. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from WWE.

