Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Edge Suffers Torn Triceps During His Clash Against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash 2020; The Rated-R Superstar Could be Out of Action Due to This Injury

Sports Ahmer Shaikh| Jun 15, 2020 05:06 PM IST
A+
A-
Edge Suffers Torn Triceps During His Clash Against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash 2020; The Rated-R Superstar Could be Out of Action Due to This Injury
Edge vs Randy Orton (Photo Credits: Instagram / WWE)

We witnessed a great battle between Edge and Randy Orton at WWE Backlash 2020. These two wrestling superstars left no stone unturned to put a great match which will be remembered for years to come. Randy Orton walked out victorious from this match and it was indeed a hard-fought battle. Unfortunately, Edge suffered torn triceps during this match, which might put Rated R superstars out of action for months. We will brief you through with what all happened during Edge vs Randy Orton match in this article. WWE Backlash 2020 Results And Highlights: Randy Orton Emerges Victorious Against Edge in ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’, Drew McIntyre Defeats Bobby Lashley to Retain His Title (View Pics)

The Rated R superstar suffered torn triceps while fighting Randy Orton, however, exactly when he incurred this injury that's not clear. Pictures of his torn triceps, however, have gone viral through on social media. WWE is expected to make report this matter in depth in the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw. We did see Edge struggling after the match. This is definitely not good news for Edge fans, as torn triceps may take around 8 months to 12 months for proper healing.

Edge Suffered Torn Triceps at Backlash 2020

Edge made a return to wrestling ring this year at Royal Rumble in Men's Royal Rumble match after a long gap of nine years. He took a break from WWE due to his neck injury. WWE smartly developed a script to book him in the last man standing match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36, which Edge won. The Viper finally settled his score at the recently-concluded Backlash 2020 event, where he delivered punt kick to defeat Edge by pinfall. During Edge vs Randy Orton match, we saw these wrestlers using finishing moves of legendary superstars like Kurt Angle, Triple H and The Rock. Edge and Randy Orto also exchanged amigos to pay tribute to Eddie Guerrero.

The match between Edge and Randy Orton can indeed be termed as, 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'. We just hope that Edge's injury is not that major and he returns to provide us with entertaining actions soon. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from WWE.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
EDGE Edge Injury Edge vs Randy Orton Edge's Torn Triceps Randy Orton The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever The Rated-R Superstar WWE WWE Backlash WWE Backlash 2020
You might also like
WWE Backlash 2020 Results And Highlights: Randy Orton Emerges Victorious Against Edge in ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’, Drew McIntyre Defeats Bobby Lashley to Retain His Title (View Pics)
Sports

WWE Backlash 2020 Results And Highlights: Randy Orton Emerges Victorious Against Edge in ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’, Drew McIntyre Defeats Bobby Lashley to Retain His Title (View Pics)
WWE Backlash June 14, 2020 Live Streaming, Preview & Match Card: Edge vs Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley & Other Matches to Watch Out For
Sports

WWE Backlash June 14, 2020 Live Streaming, Preview & Match Card: Edge vs Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley & Other Matches to Watch Out For
Mark Henry Birthday Special: From Weightlifting Achievements to WWE Debut, Here Are Five Lesser Known Facts About 'World's Strongest Man'
Sports

Mark Henry Birthday Special: From Weightlifting Achievements to WWE Debut, Here Are Five Lesser Known Facts About 'World's Strongest Man'
The Undertaker Regrets His Decision of Choosing Brock Lesnar Over Roman Reigns After Former Broke His WrestleMania Winning Streak
Sports

The Undertaker Regrets His Decision of Choosing Brock Lesnar Over Roman Reigns After Former Broke His WrestleMania Winning Streak
WWE Star Matt Riddle Opens Up About Brock Lesnar Controversy, Admits Vince McMahon Found His Comments Disrespectful
Sports

WWE Star Matt Riddle Opens Up About Brock Lesnar Controversy, Admits Vince McMahon Found His Comments Disrespectful
Rey Mysterio’s Son Dominik to Make WWE Debut? 'You’re Gonna Pay’, Master of 619 Tells Seth Rollins
Sports

Rey Mysterio’s Son Dominik to Make WWE Debut? 'You’re Gonna Pay’, Master of 619 Tells Seth Rollins
Brock Lesnar Likely to Return at SummerSlam 2020; Will The Beast Incarnate Get Another Shot to WWE Title?
Sports

Brock Lesnar Likely to Return at SummerSlam 2020; Will The Beast Incarnate Get Another Shot to WWE Title?
WWE Raw June 8, 2020 Results and Highlights: Edge Joins Christian on ‘The Peep Show’ Ahead of His Match Against Randy Orton at Backlash (View Pics)
Sports

WWE Raw June 8, 2020 Results and Highlights: Edge Joins Christian on ‘The Peep Show’ Ahead of His Match Against Randy Orton at Backlash (View Pics)
Advertisement

Cricket Updates
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement