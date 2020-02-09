FIH Pro League Hockey Tournament: Belgium Beat India 3–2 in Second Match

Players in action during the FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 match. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bhubaneswar, February 9: Belgium beat India 3-2 in the second tie of the two-leg FIH Pro League hockey tournament here on Sunday. On Saturday, strong performances from goalkeepers Krishan Pathak and P.R. Sreejesh, coupled with some nifty work from the forwards whenever they got the chance, helped India beat world champions and world no.1 Belgium 2-1 in the first match.

Mandeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh were on target as India recorded their third Pro League win at the Kalinga Stadium here. Indian Men's Hockey Team Thrash Netherlands 5-2 in FIH Pro League 2020.

India now are placed second in the standings with eight points from four matches. Belgium top the group with 14 points from six games.