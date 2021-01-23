AC Milan will take on Atalanta in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the San Siro Stadium on January 23, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams have different objectives as the Rossoneri are chasing their first title in over a decade while Atalanta are fighting for Champions League places. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of AC Milan vs Atalanta in Serie A 2020-21 can scroll down below. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Yelled At Pierre Kalulu for Wearing Gloves on Debut During AC Milan vs Sparta Prague.

AC Milan welcomed back Zlatan Ibrahimovic in their previous league fixture as the Swedes brace helped Stefano Pioli’s team go five points clear at the top of the table. The Rossoneri will be looking to extend their lead even further. Meanwhile, Atalanta are entering this game on the back of consecutive draws and will be looking to move into the top four with a win. The Rossoneri are set to miss Hakan Chalanoglou for this clash after testing positive for COVID-19.

When is AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

AC Milan vs Atalanta match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the San Siro Stadium on January 23, 2021 (Saturday). The match is set to begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can live telecast the AC Milan vs Atalanta clash on Sony Ten channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to catch the live-action of the AC Milan vs Atalanta match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also catch the live action of matches online. SonyLiv, the OTT Sony Network, will be live streaming the game online for fans in India. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live-action of the AC Milan vs Atalanta football match.

