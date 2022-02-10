Kurt Zouma's cat attack video has caused him huge damage not only in terms of his reputation but also has lost on his sponsorship. Adidas has pulled out of the sponsorship deal. The footballer was seen kicking and slapping the cat. Zouma was aiming a boot at the footballer before slapping the feline. This surely didn't go down well with Adidas and they share a press release stating that he is no longer a contracted athlete. A statement read, “We have concluded our investigation and can confirm Kurt Zouma is no longer an Adidas contracted athlete.” The video was shared by West Ham footballer's brother on Snapchat. Kurt Zouma Kicks Cat Video: Netizens Slam West Ham Defender, Accuse Him of Animal Abuse After Footage of Him Hitting Pet Cat Goes Viral!

The RSPA has also removed the cat from his house and is looking after the well-being of the cat. This is not the first time a footballer has lost out on a sponsorship due to off-field controversy. Recently Mason Greenwood had also lost out on sponsor Nike following the accusations of domestic violence. Following the backlash, the West Ham footballer has been fined £250,000. A statement from Essex Police on Tuesday said that they are aware of the video and it was quite distressing. “We are aware of a video circulating on social media relating to an incident involving a cat which members of our communities may find distressing," said the Police.

West Ham’s wellness partner, Vitality, has suspended its sponsorship of the club with immediate effect as they are quite disappointed with West Ham's response.

