UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Inter Milan will begin their UEFA Champions League campaign against Ajax in an away tie this evening with the last term’s finalists hoping to get off to a good start. Inter Milan have not been in the best of form in the early part of the campaign with them struggling at 11th in the Italian Serie A. They have lost twice and won once in their three games played so far and the pressure will be on them in Europe. Ajax on the other hand are third in the Dutch Eredivise and will be confident of an improved showing at home in a crunch tie. Ajax versus Inter Milan will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecasted on the Sony Sports network from 12:30 AM IST. UCL 2025–26: Xabi Alonso Eyes Extra Motivation As Real Madrid Begin Campaign Against Marseille, Says ‘History of the Santiago Bernabeu Makes It Even More Motivating’.

Branco van den Boomen is the only absentee for Ajax due to an injury and apart from him everyone is fit and available for selection. Wout Weghorst, Mika Godts, and Steven Berghuis will be part of the front three for the home side. Kenneth Taylor will sit deep and orchestrate play in central midfield with Davy Klaasen and Youri Regeer pushing forward to join the attack.

Inter Milan will line up in their customary 3-5-2 formation with Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram as the two forwards. Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella, and Petar Sucic will be the key players in midfield for the Italians. Manchester City loanee Manuel Akanji will be part of the back three along side Francesco Acerbi and Alessandro Bastoni.

Ajax vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Ajax vs Inter Milan Date Thursday, September 18 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Johan Cruyff Arena, Netherlands Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Ajax vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Ajax and Inter Milan are set to go up against each other in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, September 18. The Ajax vs Inter Milan UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Netherlands, and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). UCL 2025–26: Mikel Arteta Urges Arsenal To Rewrite UEFA Champions League History Ahead of Athletic Club Clash.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Ajax vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Ajax vs Inter Milan live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Ajax vs Inter Milan online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Ajax vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Ajax vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Both these teams will create chances in this game, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.

