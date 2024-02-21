Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid had a very close round of 16 first-leg in the UCL 2023-24 but Inter came on top after Marko Arnautovic went on to score in the 79th minute of the game. This means Inter Milan are now 1-0 ahead of Atletico Madrid. Inter Milan had a strong attacking approach in the match as they shot the ball 19 times but only five were on target. On the other hand for Atleti out of seven, they didn't even have a single shot on target. Inter Milan had the majority of the possession throughout the game. Luuk De Jong Penalty Earns PSV Eindhoven 1–1 Draw With Borussia Dortmund in UEFA Champions League 2023–24 Round of 16.

Inter Milan 1–0 Atletico Madrid

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)