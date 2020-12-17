Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on a penalty last night against Atalanta in the Serie A 2020-21. Now, this was another shocking moment for the fans as this was only the fourth occasion out of 30 penalties that CR7 missed out the same. Andrea Pirlo defended his the Portugal star and said even the champions miss the penalty. After the match, he said that had CR7 scored a penalty, a few judgements would have changed. "He did what he had to, maybe not brilliant as usual but he is a champion and champions miss penalties too,” he said after the game. Alvaro Morata Misses an Open Goal Assisted By Cristiano Ronaldo During Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2020-21, Andrea Pirlo Fumes Over the Miss (Watch Video).

Ronaldo also reacted after the 1-1 draw and promised to make a strong comeback in the upcoming games. CR7 posted a picture of himself and then with the team. "Not the result we wanted, but now it's time to recover well and focus on the next game! 🏳️🏴👊🏽 #finoallafine," he said on Instagram. The match ended with a 1-1 draw. Check out the post by Ronaldo.

Talking about the game, Alvaro Morata was criticised by Pirlo for missing out on an open goal. The goal was set up by Ronaldo and there was no chance that the goalkeeper could even block that one. Morata went on to scuff a backheel and the ball landed in another direction. This did not go down well with Pirlo and he said that this made him angry.

