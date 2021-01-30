Manchester United travel to North London hoping to reignite their title hopes when they play Arsenal at the Emirates on January 30 (Saturday). United’s Premier League title ambitions dealt a big jolt after the shock defeat at home to bottom-placed Sheffield United. As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men squandered an opportunity to go top of the points table, Manchester City now stand with a chance to go four clear. They are already one point ahead with a game in hand. Meanwhile, Drean11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best playing XI for the Arsenal vs Manchester United (ARS vs MUN) match please scroll down. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hails Bruno Fernandes After Midfielder Completes A Year at Manchester United.

Arsenal beat Southampton at St. Mary’s in their last league match and are unbeaten in the league in their last six matches. Mikel Arteta’s men also beat United 1-0 at Old Trafford in the corresponding fixture in November and are chasing a record of defeating the 20-time league champions in here successive home matches. Solskjaer is yet to win as a United manager against Arsenal and has lost three and drawn one in his four meetings. Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Arsenal vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Bernd Leno (ARS) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy clash.

Arsenal vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Luke Shaw (MUN), Gabriel Magalhaes (ARS) and Kieran Tierney (ARS) will be selected as the defenders.

Arsenal vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Bukayo Saka (ARS), Thomas Partey (ARS), Fred (MUN) and Paul Pogba (MUN) should be picked as the five midfielders for this fantasy XI.

Arsenal vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Marcus Rashford (MUN) and Alexandre Lacazette (ARS) will play as the two forwards in this side.

Arsenal vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bernd Leno (ARS), Luke Shaw (MUN), Gabriel Magalhaes (ARS), Kieran Tierney (ARS), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Bukayo Saka (ARS), Thomas Partey (ARS), Fred (MUN), Paul Pogba (MUN), Marcus Rashford (MUN) and Alexandre Lacazette (ARS).

Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes (MUN) should be made the captain for this Dream11 fantasy team while Bukayo Saka (ARS) can be made the vice-captain.

