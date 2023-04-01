Arsenal, the English Premier League leaders, play host to Leeds United with manager Mikel Arteta calling every matchday a final as the Gunners seek to end a long title drought. A brief drop in form was followed by four wins on the bounce in march which put the Gunners firmly in the driver's seat. With Manchester City in action against Liverpool in an early kick-off, Arsenal could find themselves in a further position of strength if the results go their way. Opponents Leeds United are in danger of relegation as they struggle to widen the gap between them and the bottom three. A loss this evening and they could slide further down from their current 14th place. Arsenal versus Leeds United will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Xavi Speaks About Lionel Messi’s Return to Barcelona; Says ‘Would Like Him To Come Back To Help Us’.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has been ruled out of the season while William Saliba is also set to miss the next few games for the Gunners. Gabriel Jesus will lead the attack for the home team and the Brazilian is set to be flanked by Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. Jorginho at the base of the midfield will keep things ticking with Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard pushing forward to join the attack.

Wober and Wilfried Gnonto will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for the game. Tyler Adams has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery. Patrick Bamford will lead the line as the lone striker with Brenden Aaronson slotting in behind as the no 10. Weston McKennie is likely to be utilised as a midfielder rather than on the wings.

When is Arsenal vs Leeds United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal will take on Leeds United in their next game in English Premier League 2022-23. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Emirates Stadium, London.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Leeds United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the Arsenal vs Leeds United match live on Star Sports Select 2/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Leeds United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. You can enjoy the live streaming of the match between Arsenal and Leeds United on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Arsenal at home could make light work of Leeds United and continue their march towards a Premier League title.

