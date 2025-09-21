Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Manchester City in recent times have secured two major wins over Manchester United and Napoli respectively and they now find themselves embroiled in another key battle against Arsenal this evening. The game at Emirates Stadium is critical with the Gunners in the third spot while Manchester City looking to push forward after already suffering from two losses so far in the campaign and dropping to the 12th spot. Opponents Arsenal have looked good so far but Mikel Arteta will want his boys to continue to work hard and remains consistent in terms of results. Liverpool 2–1 Everton, Premier League 2025–26: Hugo Ekitike and Ryan Gravenberch Score As Reds Extend Perfect Start With Merseyside Derby Win Over Toffees.

Bukayo Saka is edging closer to regaining match fitness but this game might have come too soon for the winger. Arsenal will also be without the services of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz as they are injured. Viktor Gyokeres will lead the attack and look to continue his goal scoring form for the club. Mikel Merino will slot in behind him as the attacking playmaker. Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze will be deployed on the wings.

Manchester City have some big names missing for this game with Mateo Kovacic, Omar Marmoush, Rayan Ait-Nouri, and Rayan Cherki injured. John Stones is fit again and could feature in this tie. Erling Haaland is the key goalscorer up top with Tijjani Reijnders and Phil Foden as the attacking midfielder while Jeremy Doku and Bernardo Silva operate on the wings. Rodri will sit deep and try and shield the backline.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Match Details

Match Arsenal vs Manchester City Date Sunday, September 21 Time 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Emirates Stadium, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal will host Manchester City in a big game in the Premier League 2025-26 on Sunay, September 21. TheArsenal vs Manchester City match is set to be played at the Emirates Stadium in London and it will start at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Erling Haaland Breaks Ruud van Nistelrooy's Record, Becomes Fastest Player To Score 50 UCL Goals During Manchester City vs Napoli UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Match.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Arsenal vs Manchester City live telecast viewing option is set to be available on Star Sports Select channels. For Arsenal vs Manchester City online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Arsenal at home will be a force to reckon with and they could emerge as the winners here.

