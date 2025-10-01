UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Arsenal secure a critical win over Newcastle United at the weekend and next up for them is a home tie against Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League. The Gunners have jumped to second in the Premier League points table and have also won their opening game against Athletic Bilbao in Europe. Mikel Arteta is readying his troops for a long drawn battle this season wherein they will be challenging for multiple trophies. Their opposition this evening Olympiacos are top of the table in the Super League Greece but they have a poor record against Arsenal. They have played out a goalless draw with PAFOS in the last match and need a win here to push on. Arsenal versus Olympiacos will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. Kairat Almaty 0-5 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe's Hat-Trick Powers Los Blancos to Dominant Victory.

Piero Hincapie has race against time to be fit for the game and in the end might miss out for Arsenal. Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka will be deployed on the wings with Viktor Gyokeres as the central striker. Martin Zubimendi will be the central defensive midfielder and he will sit back allowing Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard to push forward to join the attack.

Roman Yaremchuk and Lorenzo Scipioni are out for Olympiacos. Remy Cabella and Yusuf Yazici are not part of the match day squad for the team. Chiquinho will be the creative force in midfield for the team and he will try and set up Ayoub El Kaabi, their striker. Dani Garcia and Santiago Hezze will have to find a way to stop Arsenal from dominating in the central areas.

Arsenal vs Olympiacos UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Arsenal vs Olympiacos Date Thursday, October 2 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Emirates Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Arsenal vs Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal will take on Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, October 2. The Arsenal vs Olympiacos match is set to be played at Emirates Stadium and it is going to start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Arsenal vs Olympiacos live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channel. For the Arsenal vs Olympiacos online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Olympiacos UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Arsenal vs Olympiacos UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Arsenal will create plenty of chances in this game and should secure an easy win here.

