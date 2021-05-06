Arsenal will take on Villarreal in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League 2020-21 semi-final encounter. The clash will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London on May 06, 2021 (Thursday night). The Spanish side currently have the upper hand in the tie with a 2-1 win in Spain and the Gunners will be aiming to turn the situation around. Meanwhile, fans searching for Arsenal vs Villarreal, UEL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Mikel Arteta is Going to Bring a Lot of Stability to Arsenal: Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal have progressed from their last two European ties where they have lost the first leg and will be looking to keep that run going. Meanwhile, Villarreal, themselves have gone on to the next stage of 15 of their last 16 ties in Europe after winning the first leg, with the only exception being the 2015-16 tie against Liverpool. The Gunners are winless in their previous two home games in the competition and the Spanish side will be hoping to extend that run.

When is Arsenal vs Villarreal, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Semi-Final Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Arsenal vs Villarreal match in the first leg of UEFA Europa League 2020-21 semi-final will be played at the Emirates Stadium on May 07, 2021 (Friday). The game is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Villarreal, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Semi-Final Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Arsenal vs Villarreal semi-final match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Europa League 2020-21 in India. So Fans can tune into Sony Ten/ Sony SIX SD and Sony Ten/ Sony SIX HD channels to catch the live-action of the UEL match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Arsenal vs Villarreal UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Semi-Final Match?

Those unable to follow the match live on television can watch the Arsenal vs Villarreal semi-final clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the first leg of the semi-final match online for fans in India.

