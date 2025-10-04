Arsenal vs West Ham Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Arsenal have the chance to go top of the English Premier League, albeit temporarily when they take on West Ham United at home. The Gunners have been in sublime form in recent weeks and their comeback victory over Newcastle United highlighted their title credentials. Manager Mikel Arteta is desperate to guide this team with potential into champions and it is imperative they take an early lead. Opponents West Ham United are in the relegation zone currently, with just 4 points and it is time they start securing points. Arsenal versus West Ham United will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. Premier League 2025–26 Preview: Arsenal Eye Top Spot As Pressure Mounts on Ruben Amorim and Ange Postecoglou.

Gabriel Magalhaes picked up a knock in the Champions League game against Olympiacos, but is all set to feature in this game. Viktor Gyokeres will be the central striker and he will have wingers Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka for company in the attacking third. Martin Zubimendi is the enforcer in central midfield and he will help Declan Rice and skipper Martin Odegaard push forward.

Soungoutou Magassa and Matues Fernandes will form the double pivot in central midfield for the visiting West Ham United. Nicklas Fullkrug, the German striker, will be tasked with the goal-scoring responsibility. Brazilian playmaker Lucas Paqueta will feature in the no 10 role with Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville providing the width. Billy Vigar Dies: Former Arsenal Striker Aged 21 Passes Away After Being Induced in Coma Due to Brain Injury.

Arsenal vs West Ham Match Details

Match Arsenal vs West Ham Date Saturday, October 4 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Emirates Stadium, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Arsenal vs West Ham, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal will go up against West Ham in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, October 4. The Arsenal vs West Ham EPL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Emirates Stadium and this match starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs West Ham, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Arsenal vs West Ham live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports Network TV. For Arsenal vs West Ham online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Arsenal vs West Ham, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

JioHotstar, Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Arsenal vs West Ham Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Arsenal, at the moment, are unstoppable and will score a few en route to a win in the London Derby.

