Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League 2019-20 Online Live Streaming and Live Telecast: Frank Lampard’s Chelsea have their sights set on Champions League qualification and a stable end to the seasons should guarantee them a European football. With 48 points from 29 games, a young Chelsea squad have exceeded ambitions so far. Problems have been on the road for Frank Lampard since the turn of the year which was otherwise going great in 2019. Their opponents for the evening, Aston Villa are struggling at 19th in the points table. The Villains are perilously close to getting relegated unless there is a remarkable reversal of fortunes.

Tom Heaton and Wesley are a long term absentee for Aston Villa and will not be available. Danny Drinkwater is ineligible to play against his parent club although fitness issues would have prevented his participation anyway. John McGinn played 76 minutes in his first game since return from injury and is in line to start again against Chelsea. Jack Grealish might not be at Aston Villa next season and he will do everything in his might to help Villa stay up.

Reece James and Andres Christensen have been declared fit for the contest while Callum Hudson-Odoi is still nursing a long term knee injury. Another important news for the Blues is that French midfielder N’Golo Kante will be part of the starting eleven providing the team some much-needed stability in the middle. Tammy Abraham should start as the lone striker with Pedro and Willian starting alongside the English striker. The duo have not yet signed a new contract and could leave in the summer.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match

Aston Villa vs Chelsea match in Premier League 2019-20 will be played at the Villa Park in Birmingham. The match will take place on June 21, 2020 (Sunday) and is scheduled to start at 08:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match

Fans can catch the live-action of the Aston Villa vs Chelsea match on Star Sports channels. Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League 2019-20 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to watch the live game.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match

Hotstar will be live streaming the Aston Villa vs Chelsea Premier League 2019-20 match online for the fans. They can follow live action on Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Chelsea have some quality players back for the game and their presence will help them get all three points from the contest.

