Liverpool have a chance to put the pressure back on Manchester City in the Premier League title race when that face ff against Astin Villa in the latest round of fixtures. The clash will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham on May 10, 2022 (late Tuesday night). Meanwhile, fans searching for Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Brighton Thrash Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Hold Liverpool at Anfield.

Liverpool will be disappointed with their previous outing as they were held by Tottenham Hotspur at home which saw rivals City move three points clear in the title race. Jurgen Klopp's men will be hoping to return to winning ways. Led by former Liverpool skipper, Steven Gerrard, Aston Villa are looking for a third consecutive win in the league.

When is Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham. The game will be held on May 11, 2022 (Wednesday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Aston Villa vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Liverpool match on Disney+Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2022 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).