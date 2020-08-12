Destiny awaits for Neymar Jr when the Brazilian star takes the field against Atalanta in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. An invincible giant in France, PSG, on several occasions have come up short on the European stage. Similar kind of fate has been endured by their star and the world’s most expensive player but with injuries behind him, the Brazilian will be hoping to deliver on his unfulfilled potential. Kylian Mbappe May Return to Pitch for PSG Clash Against Atalanta in Champions League 2019-20 Quarter-Final, Says Coach Thomas Tuchel.

Neymar Jr had to suffer on the sidelines when PSG were knocked out of the competition in the Round of 16 for two consecutive seasons. However, this time riding on the Brazilian’s brilliance, they managed to get over that hurdle, beating Borussia Dortmund. Following that game, the ever-jubilant Neymar broke down in tears, as he felt that a huge burden has been lifted off his shoulders after years of ridicule by the media and even his own supporters.

But for a player of Neymar’s calibre and competitive nature, just making up the numbers will not be enough as he will have his eyes set on the final prize. The Brazilian left the company of the greatest player of all time, just to prove to the world that he can do it all by himself and might not get a better opportunity than this as just three games are between him and the trophy he has craved.

The 28-year-old forward bears the burden of the entire club, who have been deprived of the highest European honour in their fifty-year history. Champions League glory has become an obsession for those in charge at Parc des Princes and with the world's most expensive player finally injury-free, they will fancy their chances.

'Our fans, the club and all fans can see the fight of our team in any game. I am in my best form since I arrived in Paris, the team is like a family. We want to win the Champions League title. We will fight because we have never been so close.' the Brazilain told PSG's official website.

Neymar was signed for a world record fee by Paris Saint Germain to turn their European dreams into reality, but fitness struggles have come in the way for last three years. However with injuries behind him, the 28-year-old will look to deliver on that undeniable quality.

The Brazilian has come under heavy criticism during his spell with the Parisians and now has a chance to have the final say but first needs to get past the Italian underdogs from Beamo, who themselves have defied odds in their first-ever Champions League campaign.

