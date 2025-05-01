Manchester United will face Spanish side Athletic Club in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final clash with the Red Devils’ season hinging on the outcome of their performance in the remaining games of the competition. Ruben Amorim’s side are 14th in the Premier League, a feat astonishing for the club of that stature. The squad does not belong to the manager and has failed to implement his game plans. Yet, there is a belief that the English giants can pull off a miracle and make it to the Champions League next season via the Europa League route. Opponents Athletic Club are 4th in the Spanish La Liga but just two wins in their last five games means the team is a bit short on confidence. UCL 2024–25: Ousmane Dembele’s Early Goal Gives PSG 1–0 Win Over Arsenal in 1st Leg of UEFA Champions League Semifinals.

Oihan Sancet misses out for Athletic Club and joins on Unai Gomez on the injury list. Nico Williams has been included in the match day squad and will be part of the playing eleven. Andoni Gorosabel, Dani Vivian, Yeray Alvarez, and Yuri Barchiche will form the back four for the home side. Gorka Guruzeta plays as the lone striker up top and his link up play will be crucial for the team.

Matthijs de Light and Amad Diallo have both travelled with Manchester United squad after recovering from their respective injuries. Casemiro was brilliant in the last round and is expected to start alongside Manuel Ugarte. Bruno Fernandes and Allejandro Garnacho will be the two playmakers, supporting Rasmus Hojlund in attack.

