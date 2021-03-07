The Madrid Derby presents an important opportunity for third-placed Real Madrid to close in on city rivals Atletico Madrid in the last bit to defend their crown. The Los Blancos are currently third with 53 points from 25 games, five short of Diego Simone’s men, who also enjoy a game in hand. The clash between these two powerhouses has largely been bereft of goals in the recent past, but with plenty at stake, it is inevitable for Real Madrid to push for goals. Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid had a minor blip against Real Sociedad in their previous match that ended their winning run, but their form has been largely good in comparison to an inconsistent Atletico Madrid. Atletico Madrid versus Real Madrid will be streamed on the Facebook page of La Liga from 8:45 PM IST. La Liga 2020-21: Atletico Madrid Extend Lead with 2-0 Win Against Villareal.

Kieran Trippier is back in Atletico Madrid’s matchday squad after completing a suspension for breaching FIFA gambling rules. He could slot in straight into the hosts’ starting eleven in order to provide some telling crosses down the right flank. Joao Felix and Luis Suarez are the front two in a 3-5-2 formation, with Koke and Saul Niguez dictating the tempo in the middle. As the match takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details of ATM vs RM match.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid clash will be played on March 7, 2020 (Sunday) at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The match has a scheduled time of 08:45 pm IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid for free.

Real Madrid continue to be without the presence of first-team stars Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal. There is some positive news too, with veteran striker Karim Benzema fit again and expected to play some part. Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro are the preferred three in midfield for the visitors, and despite their hectic schedule, the trio have hardly displayed any dip in form. Isco could slot in as a left-winger, but he is equally adept at taking a number of positions in the final third.

Both the teams have real quality in all areas, and they are likely going to cancel each other at the end of ninety minutes.

