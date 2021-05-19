Atalanta (ATN) will take on Juventus (JUV) in the finals of Coppa Italia 2020-21. The ATN vs JUV clash will be played at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy on May 19, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both teams have very contrasting history but will be looking to win their first trophy of the season. Meanwhile, fans searching for ATN vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction cam scroll down below. Carlos Sainz Hopes to Play Football With Cristiano Ronaldo, Shares Pictures With Juventus Star.

Juventus have no new injury absentees and will field the strongest possible eleven despite them playing for Champions League qualification on the final day of the league season. Alex Sandro (suspension), Leonardo Bonucci (knee sprain) are likely to unavailable for selection. Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini also has a fully fit squad to choose from and will be hoping to lead his team to cup glory.

ATN vs JUV, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Gianluigi Buffon (JUV) must be your keeper.

ATN vs JUV, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Matthijs De Ligt (JUV), Georgio Chiellini (JUV), Djimsiti (ATN) must be the defenders.

ATN vs JUV, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Martin de Roon (ATN), Robin Gosens (ATN), Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Federico Chiesa (JUV) must be the midfielders.

ATN vs JUV, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Duvan Zapata (ATN), Alvaro Morata (JUV), Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) must be the forwards.

Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) must be the captain of your ATN vs JUV Dream11 Team while Duvan Zapata (ATN) can be named as the vice-captain.

