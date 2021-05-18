Cristiano Ronaldo had visited the Ferrari plant in Italy after Juventus' loss against AC Milan. Ronaldo had skipped his practice session to attend the plant along with the owners of the team Andrea Agnelli and John Elkann. The pictures of the visit went viral on social media. Now, F1 racer Carlos Sainz shared the pictures of CR7's visit on his social media. In the pictures we see CR7 having a hearty conversation with the F1 racer. He further thanked CR7 for the visit and expressed his desire to play football with the Juventus star. Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Skips Juventus Training Session Ahead of Their Serie A 2021 Game Against Sassuolo.

"An amazing day in Fiorano with Cristiano! Thanks for the visit Cris, I hope you enjoyed it!! Next time," read the caption of the snaps. Many pictures emerged on social media where CR7 was seen with the owners of Juventus. Needless to say that the Ferrari racers were happy to see CR7. The former Real Madrid star was also seen posing alongside Charles Leclerc.

Now, let's have a look at the pictures shared by Carlos Sainz on his social media account.

🏎 An amazing day in Fiorano with @Cristiano! Thanks for the visit Cris, I hope you enjoyed it!! Next time ⚽ -#Carlossainz pic.twitter.com/V80wjIqiyX — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) May 17, 2021

The visit to the plant in Italy had reportedly triggered a lot of anguish amongst the Juventus players. It is said that the players have isolated CR7 and are fed up with the kind of perks that the Juventus star has been getting.

