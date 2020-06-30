Barcelona will be hoping to return back into winning ways when they host Atletico Madrid in La Liga 2019-20 on Tuesday. Lionel Messi and co succumbed to a 2-2 draw at Celts Vigo despite leading twice in the match. The disappointing result, their second draw in three league games, have left Barcelona two points behind Real Madrid in the La Liga title race and with only six matches remaining, the title looks out of their grasp. Meanwhile, fans searching for all the tips and team suggestions to pick the right team for the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match should scroll down. Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019-20: Check Out Predicted Line-Ups For BAR vs ATL at Camp Nou.

A win at Camp Nou will take Barcelona to the top of league standings temporarily before Real Madrid host Getafe on Friday while Atletico can consolidate their position with a victory. Barcelona will be without Frenkie de Jong, who joined Ousmane Dembele in the long injury-list. Right-back Sergi Roberto is, however, recovering and could make the bench. As for Deigo Simeone's side, Sime Vrasaljko and Mario Hermoso are out. Lionel Messi-Eder Sarabia Rift? Barcelona Manager Quique Setién Douses Tension Rumours in Camp Nou, Says, ‘The Relationship With the Squad Is Good’.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Barcelona custodian Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Kieran Trippier (ATL), Gerard Pique (BAR) and Jordi Alba (BAR) should be picked as the defenders.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Atletico Madrid trio Saul Niguez (ATL), Marcos Llorente (ATL) and skipper Koke (ATL) are must pick as midfielders. Barcelona playmaker Sergio Busquets (BAR) will accompany them as a fourth midfield option.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR), Luis Suarez (BAR) and Diego Costa (ATL) should be picked as the attacking options for this fantasy team.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR), Kieran Trippier (ATL), Gerard Pique (BAR), Jordi Alba (BAR), Saul Niguez (ATL), Marcos Llorente (ATL), Koke (ATL), Sergio Busquets (BAR), Lionel Messi (BAR), Luis Suarez (BAR) and Diego Costa (ATL).

Lionel Messi (BAR) should be picked as the captain. He has always lighted up this contest with some amazing goals and expect him to do it again at the Camp Nou. Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa (ATL) or Saul Niguez (ATL) can be appointed the vice-captains for this fantasy team.

