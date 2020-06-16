Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

BAR vs LEG Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Barcelona vs Leganes Football Match

Football Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 12:47 PM IST
A+
A-
BAR vs LEG Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Barcelona vs Leganes Football Match
Barcelona Players Celebrate Lionel Messi's Goal Against Mallorca (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Barcelona will eye successive league wins since the restart when they host Leganes in La Liga 2019-20 on Tuesday midnight. The two-time defending league champions were off to a perfect restart in La Liga 2019-20. They beat Mallorca 4-0 in their first game after a three-month coronavirus halt and will hope to do the same against a relegation battling Leganes, who lost to Valladolid in their first game. Meanwhile, fans searching for all the tips and team suggestions to pick the best team for the Barcelona vs Leganes (BAR vs LEG) La Liga match should scroll down for all information. Barcelona Announces 23-Member Squad for Game Against Leganes, La Liga 2019-20 (See Team List).

Leganes’ are placed second from bottom in the La Liga points table and are equal on points with the Espanyol, who are last in the standings. But only three points separate them from Celta Vigo at 17th and a shock win at Camp Nou would do lots to keep their hopes of survival. Leganes are still without striker Alexander Szymanowski but Javier Aguirre’s side have no other injury troubles. Lionel Messi Fan Invades Pitch for Selfie With Argentine Superstar During Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Match (Watch Video).

Jordi Alba, Barcelona left-back, is suspended for this match due to accumulation of cards while Ousmane Dembele is still nursing his hamstring injury. Luis Suarez could, however, start for the hosts after coming off the bench against Mallorca. If he does, Martin Braithwaite, who scored his maiden goal for the club in the 4-0 win, will sit out.

Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Leganes defender Kevin Rodrigues (LEG) will join Barcelona duo Sergi Roberto (BAR) and Gerard Pique (BAR) as the three defenders for this match.

Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Frenkie de Jong (BAR) should be the first midfielder on the Dream11 team. Oscar Rodriguez (LEG), Roque Mesa (LEG) and Ruben Perez (LEG) will be the other three midfielders.

Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The forwards will be led by an all Barcelona trio of Lionel Messi (BAR), Luis Suarez (BAR) and Antoine Griezmann (BAR).

Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2019-20, Drea11 Team Prediction: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR), Kevin Rodrigues (LEG), Sergi Roberto (BAR), Gerard Pique (BAR), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Oscar Rodriguez (LEG), Roque Mesa (LEG), Ruben Perez (LEG), Lionel Messi (BAR), Luis Suarez (BAR) and Antoine Griezmann (BAR).

Lionel Messi (BAR) should be picked as the captain without a doubt for this fantasy team. He leads both the scoring and assist chart and showed great form against Mallorca. Luis Suarez (BAR) can be made the vice-captain. The Uruguayan has a great understanding with Messi and even assisted the latter after coming off the bench in the previous game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
BAR vs LEG BAR vs LEG Dream11 Team Prediction Barcelona Barcelona vs Leganes Barcelona vs Leganes Dream11 Barcelona vs Leganes Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 La Liga La Liga 2019-20 Leganes
You might also like
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Transfer News Latest Update: Coach Mikel Arteta Insists Striker ‘Happy’ at Arsenal Despite Halt in Contract Talks
Football

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Transfer News Latest Update: Coach Mikel Arteta Insists Striker ‘Happy’ at Arsenal Despite Halt in Contract Talks
La Liga 2019–20 Points Table Updated: Late Draws Extend Sevilla, Granada’s Unbeaten Run; Keep Real Betis, Levante Winless Since Restart
Football

La Liga 2019–20 Points Table Updated: Late Draws Extend Sevilla, Granada’s Unbeaten Run; Keep Real Betis, Levante Winless Since Restart
Luis Suarez: Barcelona Coach Quique Setien Casts Doubt Over Uruguayan Striker’s Fitness to Start Against Leganes in La Liga 2019–20
Football

Luis Suarez: Barcelona Coach Quique Setien Casts Doubt Over Uruguayan Striker’s Fitness to Start Against Leganes in La Liga 2019–20
Real Betis vs Granada, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Real Betis vs Granada, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Levante vs Sevilla, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Levante vs Sevilla, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Barcelona Announces 23-Member Squad for Game Against Leganes, La Liga 2019-20 (See List)
Football

Barcelona Announces 23-Member Squad for Game Against Leganes, La Liga 2019-20 (See List)
Dream11 ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020 Schedule: Get Free Live Cricket Streaming Online Details, Full Fixtures, Teams, Squads and Time Table in IST
Cricket

Dream11 ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020 Schedule: Get Free Live Cricket Streaming Online Details, Full Fixtures, Teams, Squads and Time Table in IST
RB vs GRD Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Real Betis vs Granada Football Match
Football

RB vs GRD Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Real Betis vs Granada Football Match
Advertisement

Football Matches
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement