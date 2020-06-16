BAR vs LEG Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Barcelona vs Leganes Football Match

Barcelona will eye successive league wins since the restart when they host Leganes in La Liga 2019-20 on Tuesday midnight. The two-time defending league champions were off to a perfect restart in La Liga 2019-20. They beat Mallorca 4-0 in their first game after a three-month coronavirus halt and will hope to do the same against a relegation battling Leganes, who lost to Valladolid in their first game. Meanwhile, fans searching for all the tips and team suggestions to pick the best team for the Barcelona vs Leganes (BAR vs LEG) La Liga match should scroll down for all information. Barcelona Announces 23-Member Squad for Game Against Leganes, La Liga 2019-20 (See Team List).

Leganes’ are placed second from bottom in the La Liga points table and are equal on points with the Espanyol, who are last in the standings. But only three points separate them from Celta Vigo at 17th and a shock win at Camp Nou would do lots to keep their hopes of survival. Leganes are still without striker Alexander Szymanowski but Javier Aguirre’s side have no other injury troubles. Lionel Messi Fan Invades Pitch for Selfie With Argentine Superstar During Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Match (Watch Video).

Jordi Alba, Barcelona left-back, is suspended for this match due to accumulation of cards while Ousmane Dembele is still nursing his hamstring injury. Luis Suarez could, however, start for the hosts after coming off the bench against Mallorca. If he does, Martin Braithwaite, who scored his maiden goal for the club in the 4-0 win, will sit out.

Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Leganes defender Kevin Rodrigues (LEG) will join Barcelona duo Sergi Roberto (BAR) and Gerard Pique (BAR) as the three defenders for this match.

Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Frenkie de Jong (BAR) should be the first midfielder on the Dream11 team. Oscar Rodriguez (LEG), Roque Mesa (LEG) and Ruben Perez (LEG) will be the other three midfielders.

Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The forwards will be led by an all Barcelona trio of Lionel Messi (BAR), Luis Suarez (BAR) and Antoine Griezmann (BAR).

Lionel Messi (BAR) should be picked as the captain without a doubt for this fantasy team. He leads both the scoring and assist chart and showed great form against Mallorca. Luis Suarez (BAR) can be made the vice-captain. The Uruguayan has a great understanding with Messi and even assisted the latter after coming off the bench in the previous game.

