For a while now there have been rumours that Lionel Messi would quit Barcelona. A few days ago, Ronald Koeman had said that he was unsure of Messi’s future in Barcelona. But now in the recent post-match interview, Ronald Koeman had revealed something that would put a smile on the faces of the fans. Last night the Catalan Giants played against Deportivo Alaves and thrashed them 5-1. Lionel Messi scored a brace and thus led the team to a stunning victory. Post this, Ronald Koeman said that Messi is excited and happy at Barcelona. Lionel Messi Reacts After His Brace Guides Barcelona to Seventh Consecutive Victory in La Liga 2020-21 (View Post).

Ronald Koeman further praised Messi and said that the Barcelona captain has a great vision of the play. He also emphasised on the fact that the team also needs the rest of the players to be at the best of their form. “Well, we know that Leo is a decisive player, he has been for many years, he is very concentrated. He's excited, he's happy and he's been very effective in front of goal,” said Messi during the post-match interview.

While commenting on the style of Messi's play, Koeman said, "He has a great vision of play, so of course if we want to try and go through or aspire to win trophies having Messi at his best is vital, but we need also everyone else at the best. That's very important." Francisco Trincao was the one who also scored a brace during the match.

