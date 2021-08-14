Barcelona finally has some good news coming their way as they have confirmed the registration of new signings Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj. This has only been possible after club captain Gerard Pique agreed to take a substantial pay cut. Barcelona have been by a lot of financial problems with one of them leading to club legend and star player Lionel Messi's departure after 17 long seasons. The Catalonian club would be under pressure to make a statement following Messi's exit and the completion of registration for players like Depay and Garcia would give them some breathing space ahead of the new season. Lionel Messi Signs For PSG: A List Of Records Argentina Star Failed To Break At Barcelona

"Barcelona is able to register Memphis, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj to play in the Spanish Liga de Futbol Profesional," Barcelona, in an official statement, said. "This has been made possible thanks to an agreement with Gerard Pique whereby the Barca second captain’s salary has been substantially reduced. This means that all of the first team players will be available for selection by Ronald Koeman for this Sunday’s opening Liga fixture against Real Sociedad," the club added.

Barcelona have already released few players from their wage bill like Jean Claire Todibo and Francis Trincao. The club has also stated that they are convincing other senior players and captains like Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets for them to take pay cuts too, in order to complete the registration of Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero, who joined the club from Manchester City this summer. "The club is also continuing to work with two of the other captains, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, to adapt their salaries to the club’s current situation. It must be noted that both players are totally and utterly willing to cooperate," the club statement added.

Already having lost their best player for free, Barcelona would be under a lot of pressure to prove their potential this season. They play Real Sociedad at home on Sunday in their first match of this year's La Liga campaign.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2021 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).