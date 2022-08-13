Barcelona have successfully completed the registrations of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen for the La Liga 2022-23 season. There was a shadow of a doubt whether Barcelona will be able to avail the services of these players this La Liga season after not being able to register them due to a cramped up salary structure but now, all such fears have been cast aside and these four new signings will be available for selection when the Catalan giants take on Rayo Vallecano in their opening clash of the season. This was possible after the club sold its assets. Barcelona Transfer News: Arsenal's Hector Bellerin Targetted After Cesar Azpilicueta Renews Contract With Chelsea

It was also learnt that Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele, both of whom signed new contracts at the club, will be registered soon. Another new signing, Jules Kounde, who joined from Sevilla, is likely to be registered next week. As quoted by Goal.com, Xavi, while reflecting on this situation, said, "We are working, we are very positive at the club, a lot. I think we will get out of it. Today we are optimistic, but we will see. The club has signed very well and I am very excited about what has been signed. We have time until tomorrow."

Barcelona will have a point to prove this season in both Champions League and La Liga season after having a very busy summer transfer window so far.

