Barcelona have been very much active in the transfer market and are looking to strengthen their squad even further. The club is yet to register their new players but are looking to make further signings once that is sorted and have Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in their sights. Barcelona Yet To Register Ousmane Dembele, Sergio Roberto and New Summer Signings With Hours Remaining for New La Liga Season.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are aiming to sign Spanish defender Hector Bellerin this summer. The fullback is expected to leave the Gunners on a free transfer during this window and is expected to return to Spain.

Hector Bellerin played for Real Betis last season and had a decent campaign for the Andalusian side. He was expected to return to the Seville club but due to their financial limitations, Manuel Pellegrini's team are yet to register their new signings which has made the move difficult for the defender.

However, this has opened the door for Barcelona to move in for the player in the summer. Hector Bellerin is expected to terminate his contract with Arsenal in hopes of securing a transfer this summer but is waiting to sort out his next destination first.

Barcelona still haven't registered their new signings as well but are expected to do so before the start of La Liga after activating the fourth lever and veterans Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets taking a wage cut.

It is understood that the Catalan club will then move for Marcos Alonso and after completing that transfer will aim to seal Hector Bellerin's move. The Arsenal man has emerged as one of the top targets after primary target Cesar Azpilicueta renewed his contract with Chelsea.

