Barcelona, after an underwhelming season, are looking to make additions to their team and have already secured the signings of Argentine striker Sergio Aguero and defenders Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal. After these three arrivals, the Catalan giants are working on the arrival of Dutch forward Memphis Depay, who is set to arrive at the Nou Camp on a free transfer after his contract with Lyon expires in June. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Barcelona Skipper Set To Accept Club's 10-Year Renewal Proposal.

According to a recent report from Sport, Memphis Depay will be Barcelona’s next signing. It is understood that personal terms between both parties are already sealed and the move could be made official in the coming weeks. The Dutch star will arrive as a free agent and will sign a deal for three seasons with a low release clause and an acceptable salary. Ronald Koeman Will Continue as FC Barcelona Coach For the 2021-2022 Season.

Memphis Depay was close to joining Barcelona last summer but the Catalan giants decided against the move as they were unable to match Lyon’s asking price for the forward. The Blaugranas boss, Ronald Koeman, who is confirmed as their manager for this season, is a big fan of the player and wanted his arrival.

It is understood that the Dutch star is keen on playing for Barcelona and rejected better contracts and higher salary offers from elsewhere including a contract renewal with Lyon. Juventus reportedly offered him double the salary that the Catalans are offering but Depay wanted to represent the Blaugranas under Ronald Koeman, who also managed him during his stint as Netherlands’ manager.

