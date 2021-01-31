Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Barcelona will eye a fifth straight win in all competitions when they host Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday. Ronald Koeman’s side have also won their last four league matches and are unbeaten in their last nine. Their opponents Athletic Bilbao also enter this clash on the back of five successive victories across all competitions, which includes wins over Real Madrid and Barcelona. Marcelino’s side beat the former in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final and followed it with a 3-2 win over Barcelona in the final to clinch the title. BAR vs ATH Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team for Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Football Match.

Koeman though will not be much worried by that result having already overcome the same side 3-2 in the corresponding league fixture earlier this month. Athletic Bilbao have not recorded a victory at Camp Nou over Barcelona since 2001 and have avoided defeat in just one of their last 16 matches at the venue. Barcelona are also set to welcome full-backs Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba into the playing XI but Gerard Pique, Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati are out to long-term injuries.

When is Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao match in La Liga will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium on January 31 (Sunday midnight). The match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga match will not be live telecast in India since there are no official broadcasters available in the country.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao match in La Liga on Facebook Watch. Live stream of the game will be available on the official La Liga Facebook page.

