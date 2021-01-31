Barcelona will look to make it five successive wins across all competitions when they host Athletic Bilbao in their next La Liga fixture. Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao match will be played at Camp Nou. Ronald Koeman’s side are also unbeaten in their last nine league matches and are on a three-match winning streak in La Liga. The recent good form have taken Barcelona to third in the league table and they can go level on points with champions Real Madrid with a home win against Athletic Club. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best playing XI for the BAR vs ATH match should scroll down for all details. Lionel Messi’s Recent Contract with Barcelona is Worth Up to 555 Million Euros Over Four Seasons, Biggest in History of Sports, Says Report.

Athletic Bilbao beat Barcelona 3-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final and will aim for a similar result when they travel to Camp Nou. Like their opponents, Bilbao are also on a good run and have won each of their last five matches, which includes wins over Real Madrid and Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana. Only one of those five have, however, come in La Liga. Marcelino’s side are 10th in the league table with 24 points from 19 matches. Levante Stun Real Madrid 2-1, Frustrated Netizens Troll Los Blancos on Social Media.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Ander Capa (ATH), Yeray Alvarez (ATH) and Ronald Araujo (BAR) will be selected as the three defenders.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Riqui Puig (BAR), Pedri (BAR), Iker Muniain (ATH), Mikel Vesga (ATH) and Frenkie de Jong (BAR) will be the five midfielders in the team.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR) and Raul Garcia (ATH) will play as the two forwards in this fantasy side.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2020-21, Drea11 Team Prediction: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR), Ander Capa (ATH), Yeray Alvarez (ATH), Ronald Araujo (BAR), Riqui Puig (BAR), Pedri (BAR), Iker Muniain (ATH), Mikel Vesga (ATH), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Lionel Messi (BAR) and Raul Garcia (ATH).

Lionel Messi should be picked as the captain for this Dream11 fantasy team while Raul Garcia (ATH) will be appointed as the vice-captain for the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga clash.

