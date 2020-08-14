Barcelona will take on Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20. The match will be played at the Estadio da Luz Stadium in Lisbon on August 14, 2020 (late Friday night). Both teams have a lot of history in the competition and their last meeting came during the 2-14-15 campaign when the Catalans defeated the Bavarians 5-3 over the course of two legs. Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head Record.

Barcelona were made to suffer in their round of 16 tie against Napoli as Lionel Messi brilliance was yet again needed to get them out of a tough spot. But against Bayern Munich, who are in great form, the Catalans need to perform well as a team if they are to make it to their second UCL semi-final in a row. Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online.

There are not many times that the team from Spain starts as the underdogs in a clash but against a side, they have lost the highest number of games in the Champions League, the Catalans need to be at the top of their game. The Bundesliga side have won all of the eight games in UCL this season and will be looking to match Barcelona’s record of nine wins by beating the Spanish side.

Both teams have world-class players in their squad who have the capability of changing a game at any given moment. So as Barcelona and Bayern take each other on with a semi-final spot on the line, here are some key members from the teams.

Lionel Messi

The Barcelona captain appears to be the Catalans only hope if they are to get past Bayern Munich and make it to the semi-finals. The 33-year-old scored a brilliant goal against Napoli and will be looking to produce yet another brilliant individual performance which is much needed by his team.

Robert Lewandowski

The Polish international has been brilliant this season and has been the highest goal-scorer in the Champions League with 13 strikes. He will have Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 17 in a single season in his sights and will be looking to get closer to that by finding the back of the net against the Spanish club.

Frenkie De Jong

The Dutch international returned from injury before the conclusion of La Liga 2019-20 and was impressive in the win over Napoli. De Jong’s role alongside Sergio Busquests will be important in the middle of the park and he will be in charge of linking Barcelona midfield with their front three.

Thiago Alcantara

The Spaniard’s future is a topic of huge debate in recent weeks with Liverpool tipped to sign him but he will have his complete focus against a side with whom he started his career. Thiago will be important in the Bayern Munich controlling the game’s tempo and keeping his side’s defence secure for as long as possible.

