Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online: We have a blockbuster game tonight in the UEFA Champions League as two of Europe’s footballing powerhouses – Barcelona and Bayern Munich – clash in the quarter-finals. Barcelona have had a below-par season back in Spain where they were pipped to the La Liga title by arch-rivals Real Madrid. Change in management has not helped the cause as the squad is in a rebuilding phase at the moment. Opponents Bayern Munich are on a roll at the moment with consistency a hallmark of their game. They have had no competition in Germany where multiple titles were won without much struggle. Cristiano Ronaldo to Barcelona Transfer News: Juventus Star’s Camp Reacts to Reports of Possible Move to Join Lionel Messi.

Ousmane Dembele has returned to training for Barcelona after a lengthy lay-off but it is highly unlikely he will feature against Munich. Samuel Umtiti’s knee injury prevents him from taking part in the game but apart from him, Quique Setien has everyone available for selection. Barcelona will likely adopt a 4-4-2 formation which will give them enough legs in midfield in order to counter the technical superiority of their opponents. Lionel Messi is the talisman for Barcelona and if he weaves his magic, then the Catalan giants have a chance. Barcelona Always Dangerous, Says Bayern Munich Striker Robert Lewandowski Ahead of UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals.

Benjamin Pavard’s ankle injury sidelines him from the Barcelona clash with Joshua Kimmich taking up his place at full-back. Thiago Alcantara, who has been in the news all week for his proposed move to Liverpool should get a start in midfield where he will have Leon Goretzka for company. Robert Lewandowski is the best striker in Europe at the moment and Barcelona will do well to stop him from scoring. Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry on the wings further provide the cutting edge to the Germans.

When is Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich match in UEFA Champions League 2019-20 will take place on August 15 (Friday midnight). The match will be played at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica and it has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match?

Football fans can live telecast the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2019-20 in India. Barcelona and Lionel Messi fans need to tune to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to watch the game live.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can also follow the game live on online platforms. The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich match will be live-streamed by SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network. Fans can either follow the UCL quarter-final clash on the SonyLiv app or on the SonyLiv website. Bayern Munich will be disappointed if they fail to beat Barcelona considering the form they are in but one-legged ties are always difficult to predict.

