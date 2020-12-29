Barcelona title charge has been slow this season under new manager Ronald Koeman with the Catalonians eight points off leaders Atletico Madrid, having played a game more. The correction in form has come in the past few games where they have got some wins under their belt. Barcelona will start the game outside the Champions League places and with more than a third of the season gone, something very few would have comprehended for a club of their stature. Opponents Eibar in a spot of bother as well as they are just three points off the drop zone. They have not tasted victory in their last four games and pressure is piling on manager Jose Luis Mendilibar to correct the results. Lionel Messi to Miss La Liga 2020–21 Clash Against Eibar Due to Ankle Injury, Confirms Barcelona.

Jordi Alba picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the game against Valladolid and is suspended for tonight’s game. Lionel Messi is ruled out with an ankle injury and the Barcelona skipper has been given permission to continue his recovery in Argentina. Sergino Dest and Junior Firpo are the two wingbacks for the hosts with Miralem Pjanic set to start in midfield. Antoine Griezmann and Pedri could be deployed as attacking midfielders by manager Ronald Koeman in a tweaked 3-4-3 line up.

Sergi Enrich, Yoshinori Muto and Damian Kadzior missed Eibar’s last game due to illness but have now recovered and are part of the matchday squad. Kevin Rodrigues and Bryan Gil are out with fitness issues and their absence will be felt by the team. Pape Diop in the defensive midfield role has his task cut out with Eibar expected to do a lot of off the ball running. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Argentine Star Hints he is Not Leaving Barcelona for PSG or Manchester City.

When is Barcelona vs Eibar, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Barcelona vs Eibar clash will be played on December 29, 2020 (Tuesday) at the iconic Camp Nou Stadium. The match has a scheduled time of 11:45 pm IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Eibar, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Barcelona vs Eibar match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Barcelona vs Eibar for free. Barcelona should win this game comfortably with the huge gulf in class that exists between the two clubs.

