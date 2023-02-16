It is a massive game in the UEFA Europa League as Barcelona play host to Manchester United in the first leg of the Round of 16 qualifiers. Both teams have had a historical rivalry when it comes to the Champions League, but with passing the year, them being a force in Europe has waned. Nevertheless, the two team have picked up pace in their domestic leagues this campaign and are in very good form heading into this fixture. Barcelona is at the top of La Liga and look destined to win the title. On the other hand, United is involved in four trophies and despite a crippling injury crisis and fixture congestion, Erik ten Hag is getting the best out of the team. Barcelona versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the SonyLiv app from 11:15 pm IST. Elon Musk Interested In Buying Manchester United in A £4.5 Billion Deal: Report.

Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele are out of the clash with injuries and apart from the duo, Barcelona has everyone fit and available. Robert Lewandowski will play the lone striker and the Polish forward will be flanked by Gavi and Raphinha. Frenkie de Jong, linked heavily with a move to Manchester United in the summer, starts in midfield with Franck Kessie and Pedri as his partners.

Casemiro is available for Manchester United after missing the last two games due to a domestic ban. Marcel Sabizter and Lisandro Martinez are suspended in Europe and will not feature. In addition, the likes of Anthony Martial, Antony, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen are out injured. Luke Shaw will likely play centre-back alongside Raphael Varane, with both Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia featuring. With his recent goal-scoring form, Marcus Rashford will be the key player for United.

When is Barcelona vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Barcelona will host English club Manchester United in their knockout round play-off match at the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 on Thursday, February 16. The game will begin at 11:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Camp Nou.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA EuropaLeague 2022-23. The important clash between Barcelona and Manchester United will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2 SD/HD channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Hence you can watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Manchester United match on the SonyLiv app and website. It will be a closely contested game with Barcelona claiming a 2-1 victory in the end.

