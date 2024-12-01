In the high-octane match between Dortmund and Bayern Munich, Jamal Musiala’s late equaliser earned his side a point. Munich side had 68 percent possession and was aggressive on the attack, but Jammie Gittens scored on the counter-attack handing the hosts a lead in the 27th minute. Dortmund defended well till 85 th minute but Bayern Munich's pressure paid off as Musiala scored the equaliser five minutes from the time. With the draw in Der Klassiker, Bayern Munich remains undefeated in the Bundesliga so far and holds the top spot in the league standings. Bayern Munich Extends CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen's Contract Till June 2027.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2024-25

