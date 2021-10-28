German giants Bayern Munich were handed a 5-0 thrashing by Borussia Monchengladbach at the DFB Pokal earlier on Thursday and this result came as a huge shock to everyone, including club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. The Bavarians suffered their heaviest defeat ever in the history of the competition and Salihamidzic, as quoted by AFP, said, “I’m absolutely shocked. We simply didn’t turn up.We let ourselves be outplayed in every situation - a collective blackout," he added further. Bayern were completely outplayed by a rampant Monchengladbach side with them scoring as early as in the second minute. The German champions did not seem to recover from that as they ended up conceding two more to go 0-3 down in 25 minutes of play. The salt to this injury was rubbed by Breel Embolo, who scored two quick goals after the break to complete the demolition job. Ramy Bensebaini also scored a brace with Kouadio Kone scoring one. Borrusia Monchengladbach 5–0 Bayern Munich, DFB Pokal 2021–22: German Champions Left Humiliated in Second Round Fixture (Watch Goal Highlights)

One generally does not associate Bayern Munich to such kind of heavy defeats but if reasons are to be looked at, a lot of it would point at the various off-field issues that the club is facing. Star player Joshua Kimmich's reported pullout of COVID-19 vaccination has been a topic of discussion alongside defender Lucas Hernandez, who avoided jail in Spain. Hernandez was handed a restraining order in 2017 which prevented him from contacting his partner Amelia Lorente after the duo were convicted of domestic violence. The French World Cup-winning defender broke the restraining order and was arrested four years ago. A court in Madrid agreed to suspend his prison sentence a day ago.

Also, head coach Julian Nagelsmann has not been able to be with the team after testing positive for COVID-19. He missed this game as well and that might have played a part in this defeat.

