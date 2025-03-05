The top two of the German Bundesliga will battle it out for supremacy in the Champions League round of 16 as Bayern Munich gears up to take on Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena in the first leg. Bayern Munich are top of the German league with 61 points from 24 games, nine clear of champions Bayer Leverkusen. Both these teams are known for their attacking brand of football and fans can expect a high-octane game here. Bayer Munich finished 12th in the group phase while Leverkusen were far better, ending up at the sixth spot. Bayern Munich versus Bayer Leverkusen will be televised on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Defending Champions Real Madrid Take 2–1 Advantage Over Atletico Madrid in Santiago Bernabeu.

Joshua Kimmich has resumed training but may not be fit in time for this game. Harry Kane will lead the attack for Bayern Munich with Jamal Musiala as the playmaker behind him. Michael Olise and Kingsley Coman will be deployed on the wings. Palhinha and Leon Gortezka should form the double pivot in central midfield. Dayot Upamecano will need to provide solidity at the back for the home side.

Piero Hincapie did not feature in Leverkusen’s last league game due to suspension but should be back for this game. Florian Wirtz is their talisman in attack, and he can trouble the Bayern Munich backline. Patrik Schick will lead the attack for the visitors and Nathan Tella completes the number in the final third. Granit Xhaka and Aleix Garcia will pull the strings in midfield. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Martin Odegaard Scores Brace As Arsenal Secures Record 7–1 Away Win Against PSV Eindhoven.

Bayern Munich face German rivals Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their round of 16 match in UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Thursday, March 6. The Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen match is set to be played at the Allianz Arena and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Season.

Both sides will create chances in this game and the first leg could end in a 2-2 draw.

