German Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich will be facing Eintracht Frankfurt at home this evening with the record champions looking to consolidate their place at the top. The Bavarians have managed 55 points from 22 games and currently enjoy a five-point lead with a game in hand. After a poor showing last term, the team is finding stability under the management of Vincent Kompany. They won four games on the bounce before dropping points against Leverkusen. Opponents Eintracht Frankfurt are third and they can be a bit of a tough nut to crack on their day. Bayern Munich Fans Protest Against PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi in UEFA Champions League 2024–25.

Daniel Peretz continues to miss games for Bayern Munich due to a bruised kidney. Harry Kane will lead the attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Thomas Muller as the second striker. Leroy Sane and Michael Olise will be deployed on the wings. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Gortezka as the two box-to-box midfielders will try and control the tempo of the game.

Eintracht Frankfurt will have Kevin Trapp in goal, and he needs to have a good game here as he comes up against the best attack in the league. The visitors will opt for a defensive 3-5-2 formation with Hugo Ekitike and Elye Wahi in the forward line. Mario Gotze should be the chief playmaker in midfield. Check out Bayern Munich Vs Eintracht Frankfurt viewing options and match details below.

When is Bayern Munich Vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule Date, Time and Venue?

Bayern Munich Vs Eintracht Frankfurt match in Bundesliga 2024-25 will take place on February 23. The match will be played at Singal Iduna Par Allianz Arena and is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich Vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Bayern Munich Vs Eintracht Frankfurt match on Sony Network channels as they are the official broadcasters for Bundesliga 2024-25 in the country. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD or other Sony Sports channels to catch the live action on their TV sets. Bayern Munich Extends CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen's Contract Till June 2027

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich Vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Network will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2023-25 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online Bayern Munich Vs Eintracht Frankfurt match. Bayern Munich create plenty of chances at home and this game will be no different. Expect a quality game of football here.

