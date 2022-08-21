Bayern Munich will be aiming to continue their brilliant start to the Bundesliga 2022-23 season when they go up against VFL Bochum in an away clash on Sunday, August 21. The match will be played at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion and is scheduled to start at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The German champions have hit the ground running and have already started looking dangerous enough to be defending their title. With six points from two games, they will move to the top of the points table with a win in this fixture. Their opponents Bochum on the other hand, have suffered from poor form this season as they have lost both the matches played so far. Cristiano Ronaldo News: Wayne Rooney Calls for Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag To Drop Star Forward Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Languishing in the 17th spot, a point for them would be like a victory against the Bavarian giants, who have torn apart their opponents this season. For Julian Nagelsmann, new signing Sadio Mane has been prolific so far and the former Liverpool man will aim at continuing his good form. Interestingly, Bayern Munich were handed a 4-2 defeat at the hands of VfL Bochum, the last time these two sides faced each other. Ahead of the match, let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the same.

When is Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum, Bundesliga 2022-23 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum match in Bundesliga 2022-23 will take place on August 21, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum and is scheduled to begin at 09:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum, Bundesliga 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch live telecast the Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum match on Sony Network channels as they are the official broadcasters of Bundesliga 2022-23 in the country. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD or other Sony Sports channels to catch the live action on their TV sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Network will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2022-23 in India. So fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum match.

