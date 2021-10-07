Two top footballing nations – Belgium and France – clash in the UEFA Nations League for a place in the finals. Spain defeated Italy in the other semi-final clash yesterday and awaits the winner of this game. Belgium have a brilliant footballing side but their golden generation has failed to win any silverware. The pressure will mount on the Red Devils if they fail to defeat France in the repeat of the 2018 World Cup semis clash. Opponents Le Bleus did not have the best of 2021 and were knocked out early in the Euros. They have played out a series of draws in the past few months and manager Didier Deschamps must find a way to get his team playing his style of football. Ferran Torres' Brace Leads Spain to a 2-1 Win Over Italy in UEFA Nations League 2020–21 Semi-Final, Watch Goal Highlights.

Romelu Lukaku will lead the attacking line for the Red Devils with Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne slotting in as the attacking midfielders. Axel Witsel is the one that makes this Belgium side tick with his passing range while Youri Tielemans is tailor-made for the box-to-box midfield role. Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata and Jan Vertonghen have their task cut out as they come up against one of the best-attacking teams on the planet.

N’Golo Kante and Kingsley Coman are big names missing the game for France owing to fitness issues. Anthony Martial has not played much for Manchester United this season but is an important player for the Les Bleus. Karim Benzema is in the form of his life at the moment and it will be a surprise if his name is not on the scoresheet. Paul Pogba and Adrion Rabiot in a double pivot in midfield may not be their first choice but can be effective when called upon.

When Is Belgium vs France, UEFA Nations League 2021 Semi-Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League 2021 semi-final match will take place on October 09, 2021 (Friday). The match will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Belgium vs France, UEFA Nations League 2021 Semi-Final Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League semi-final match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten and Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to live telecast.

Is Belgium vs France, UEFA Nations League 2021 Semi-Final Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Belgium vs France, UEFA National League 2021 semi-final match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the streaming. Belgium should get the job done against France simply on basis of current forms of both these nations.

