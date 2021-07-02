Belgium take on Italy in the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2020 European Championships. Roberto Martinez’s men are tipped as one of the favourites to win the competition and their form has resonated with the tag of title favourites. However, the number 1 ranked side in the world head into the match against the Azzurri while sweating over the fitness of two of their star players in Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard. Euro 2020 Day 20 Schedule: Today's Matches With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures.

Both Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne limped off the field claiming discomfort during the Round of 16 win over Portugal. The Manchester City man was replaced by Dries Mertens after being on the receiving end of a tackle from Joao Palhinha while the Real Madrid star had struggled with a hamstring issue. Belgium vs Italy, UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST.

The duo have been struggling with injuries while heading into the tournament with Kevin de Bruyne missing the opening day encounter of Euro 2020 after picking up a knock in the Champions League final. Meanwhile, Hazard has played an entire game just once in the competition, following injury struggles at Real Madrid.

Will Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard Play Against Italy in Euro 2020?

Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard have travelled with the squad to Munich for the game against Italy, however, the duo have not participated in the final training session with the team ahead of the quarter-final encounter.

Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard have both flown out to Munich - but so has the injured Timothy Castagne. Roberto Martínez keeps everybody guessing. Both were not involved in the warming-up with the squad earlier in the last training session. #bel #ita #euro2020 pic.twitter.com/TFrx4bDhhK — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) July 1, 2021

But Roberto Martinez is optimistic about their participation in the knockout match. ‘The initial information that we have from medical staff is positive for both, they will remain with the squad and they have no structural damage,’ said Martinez about the duo.

However, despite positive news, Roberto Martinez isn’t certain about the duo’s fitness and availability. ‘We are going to wait until the last minute to make that decision. We'll see [on Friday] if they can be involved or not. Unfortunately, at the moment we cannot make a decision.’

There is a chance that both Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne could play some part in the game at least from the bench if not as starters given their crucial for Belgium and the way they play. The duo's absence could hamper the Red Devils' chances against new tournament favourites Italy.

