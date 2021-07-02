Belgium will take on Italy in the quarter-finals of the ongoing 20209 European Championships. The clash will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich on July 02, 2021 (late Friday night). Both sides are tipped as one the favourites to win the competition and for one it will be the end of their European journey. Meanwhile, fans searching for Belgium vs Italy, Euro 2020 live streaming can scroll down below. Euro 2020 Day 20 Schedule: Today's Matches With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures and Live Streaming Details Of Quarter-Final Fixtures.

This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams in a major competition and it is Italy who have had the upper hand so far, winning three and drawing one. Both sides come into this game on the back of some terrific results as they have been perfect so far in the competition and will be looking to keep that run going.

When is Belgium vs Italy, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Belgium vs Italy Euro 2020 match will be played on July 03, 2021 (Saturday) at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Belgium vs Italy, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will telecast Belgium vs Italy, live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

Belgium vs Italy, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Belgium vs Italy, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO will also provide the online streaming of the game for its users on the JIO TV app. FanCode will also provide the live stream but fans need to purchase a match-pass to watch the game.

