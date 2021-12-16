Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will face off against each other in the latest round of the Indian Super League 2021-22 clash. The BFC vs ATKMB, ISL 2021-22 clash will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on December 16, 2021 (Thursday) as both teams aim to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bengaluru FC vs ATH Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated

Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan have traditionally been two of the most consistent teams in ISL history, however, this season they both have struggled and find themselves in the lower regions of the points table. Antonio Habas’ team are winless in three but can move into the top four with a win meanwhile, the 2016 champions have recorded just one win in six matches so far and are a point above the bottom place.

When is Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The match will take place on December 16, 2021 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Bengaluru FC vs ATk Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bengaluru FC vs ATk Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Bengaluru FC vs ATk Mohun Bagan match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the BFC vs ATKMB clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

