Bengaluru FC will face East Bengal in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on November 11, 2022 (Friday) as both teams eye to get a move on in the table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated Live: ATK Mohun Bagan Climb To Second With Win Over NorthEast United

Bengaluru FC had a poor start to their league campaign. Despite winning the Durand Championship, they could not translate the same performance when the ISL matches began. Star player Sunil Chhetri has been terribly out of touch and the goalscoring mainstay Roy Krishna has been inconsistent for injury issues. The task on hand for Bengaluru FC is to put in an attacking performance and look to score more goals. On the other hand, a win for East Bengal has been really difficult to come and they need one immediately to get their campaign off the blocks. They looked completely out of sorts against Chennaiyin FC in the last game and need to start again with a fresh mind to get something out of this away game.

When Is Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on November 11, 2022 (Friday) The BFC vs EB game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

