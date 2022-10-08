Bengaluru FC are set to take on NorthEast United FC in the second match of ISL 2022-23 on Saturday, October 8. After underwhelming performances last season, both teams would be keen on having a winning start to this fresh campaign. Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium would host this clash with a huge crowd expected to turn out and watch the game live. The hosts have dominated NorthEast United in recent times and would aim to carry on with that. Kerala Blasters 3–1 East Bengal, ISL 2022–23: Ivan Kaliuzhnyi Brace Helps Hosts Get Winning Start

After winning the Durand Cup 2022 tournament earlier this year, Bengaluru FC would be highly confident of securing a winning start to this season of the Indian Super League. Both teams also have new coaches, who would be aiming to implement their respective strategies in the fresh edition of the competition.

When is Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC match in ISL 2022-22 will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. The match will take place on October 07, 2022 (Friday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2022-23, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the KBFC vs EB clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2022 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).